KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 261.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,078 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $104.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16.

