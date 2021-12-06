Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $40,000 Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AdvanSix by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $44.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 2.62%.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

