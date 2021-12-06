Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $42,000 in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

NYSE:GPI opened at $201.43 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.19 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.75.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

