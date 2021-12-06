Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $40,000 in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,955,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,549,000 after acquiring an additional 227,589 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,610,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after acquiring an additional 76,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 547,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 49,661 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 545,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 45,478 shares during the period.

Shares of MNA opened at $32.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $34.40.

