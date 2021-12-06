Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $37,000 in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 253 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 83.7% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 27.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 62.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,187,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $114.21 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.08 and a fifty-two week high of $185.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.75.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

