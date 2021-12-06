Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $37,000 in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Morningstar by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 27.0% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $314.21 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.00 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total value of $959,112.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.06, for a total transaction of $2,991,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,765 shares of company stock valued at $52,494,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

