Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $37,000 in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after acquiring an additional 895,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after buying an additional 100,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,960,000 after buying an additional 283,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,135,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,925,000 after buying an additional 107,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 31.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,868,000 after buying an additional 415,284 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $88,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $676,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 230,033 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,735.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,553 shares of company stock worth $2,292,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.23 and a beta of -1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.