Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 312,041 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 60,511 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,629,000.

Shares of EWP opened at $25.14 on Monday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

