Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

NYSE:KOP opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $660.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Koppers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Koppers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Koppers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Koppers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

