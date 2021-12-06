Konomi Network (KONO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $918,437.00

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a market cap of $13.34 million and $918,437.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00037777 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,688,217 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.