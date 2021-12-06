Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €124.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($106.82) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €103.40 ($117.50).

KBX opened at €87.24 ($99.14) on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €88.16 ($100.18) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($133.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €92.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €97.51. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion and a PE ratio of 23.26.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

