Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €102.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €102.00 ($115.91) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KBX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €103.40 ($117.50).

Shares of ETR:KBX opened at €87.24 ($99.14) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €92.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €88.16 ($100.18) and a one year high of €117.24 ($133.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

