Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 73.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,598 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $411,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 30,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $57.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.55.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

