Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

KNX stock opened at $57.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.