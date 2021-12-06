Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 37000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.61 million and a PE ratio of -17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

In other news, Director Peter Tallman acquired 900,000 shares of Klondike Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$157,500.00.

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims.

