Kinloch Capital LLC Sells 350 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Kinloch Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.59. 17,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,995. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.83.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

