Kinloch Capital LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Kinloch Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 3.2% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $2,206,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 300,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48,513 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 619,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$59.82 during midday trading on Monday. 1,073,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,412. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.81 and a 52-week high of $60.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

