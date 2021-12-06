Kinloch Capital LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 58,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $67,544,175.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,632,429 shares of company stock worth $808,052,785. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

WMT stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.75. 137,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,119,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

