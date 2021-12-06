Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.75

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 6538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,186 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 14,986.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,545 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

