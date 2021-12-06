King DAG Reaches 1-Day Volume of $200,958.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $27.37 million and $200,958.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00037217 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007045 BTC.

About King DAG

KDAG is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.