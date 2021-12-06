Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Update

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 390,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $78,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $547,085. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 17.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 105,164 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 69.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 260,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 115.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 199,262 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $20.48 on Monday. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $514.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

