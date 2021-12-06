Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 96,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 154,316 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,679,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 709,206 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,021,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,504,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,990,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

