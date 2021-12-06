KeyCorp Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $172.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. Truist lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $142.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.24 and a one year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $981,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

