KeyCorp Cuts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $83.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

OLLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.33.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $49.99 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.