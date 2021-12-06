Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded down $29.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $985.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,661,877. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $988.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $785.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total transaction of $328,745,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,840,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,110,851 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

