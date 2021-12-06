Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $252,864,000 after buying an additional 774,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,719. The firm has a market cap of $249.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.53.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

