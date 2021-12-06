Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 92,641 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,641 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 616,524 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,200,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 531.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 311,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 262,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 463.6% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 257,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 212,169 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.57. 75,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,249. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53.

