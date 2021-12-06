Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,656 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $309.57. 26,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,705. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

