Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 13,324 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.27. The stock had a trading volume of 941,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,884,768. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.60. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $91.66 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

