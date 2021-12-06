Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,739,000 after purchasing an additional 476,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $73.03. 25,881,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.