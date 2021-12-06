Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,659 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,137,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.53. 954,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,797. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

