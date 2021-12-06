Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 37,019 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 38.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 81,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.2% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 6,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 93,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $61.77. The stock had a trading volume of 338,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,332,332. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $261.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

