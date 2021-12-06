Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 44.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.5% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC opened at $417.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 141.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.85.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.88.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

