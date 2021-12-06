Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,370 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.72% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of FPXI opened at $59.72 on Monday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $79.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

