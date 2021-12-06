Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,179 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after purchasing an additional 981,275 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,306,000 after purchasing an additional 172,464 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Shares of FISV opened at $100.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day moving average is $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 81,934 shares worth $8,297,629. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

