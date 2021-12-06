Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 930 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.9% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,983,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,121,000 after acquiring an additional 55,007 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in AES in the third quarter worth about $1,067,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AES by 0.9% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 3.0% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,816,000 after purchasing an additional 35,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.26. 13,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,707,083. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

