Kessler Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $5.86 on Monday, reaching $455.18. 15,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,796. The stock has a market cap of $428.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.82.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

