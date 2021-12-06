Kessler Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 60,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $2,605,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $269,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,862,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

