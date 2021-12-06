Kessler Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,768 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 32.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,435.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.9% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 6,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.10. 282,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,505,215. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $298.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.