Kenneth G. Langone Acquires 7,000 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $145,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE UFI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,674. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 274.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Unifi in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Unifi in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Unifi by 131.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

