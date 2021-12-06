Kava.io Reaches Market Cap of $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

