Katharine Berghuis Stevenson Sells 30,000 Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.87, for a total value of C$1,856,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,313,508.59.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at C$59.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$63.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.05. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of C$54.67 and a 52 week high of C$69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

