KARMA (KARMA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. KARMA has a total market cap of $30.53 million and approximately $27.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001431 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005384 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00085296 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

