Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft’s (JGHHY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:JGHHY remained flat at $$10.00 on Monday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

