Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft’s (JGHHY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:JGHHY remained flat at $$10.00 on Monday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
