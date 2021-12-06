Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JBAXY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

JBAXY stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.