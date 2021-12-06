JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 260

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.81% from the company’s current price.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on Barclays in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 241.11 ($3.15).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 187.31 ($2.45) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 111.83 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 193.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 183.57.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

