JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STM. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($91.01) price objective on Stabilus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($70.79) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($87.64) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stabilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €68.33 ($76.78).

Shares of ETR:STM traded down €0.80 ($0.90) during trading on Monday, reaching €59.60 ($66.97). 39,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €55.40 ($62.25) and a 12 month high of €72.55 ($81.52). The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 20.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.16.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

