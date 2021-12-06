Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.2% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 72,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $3,769,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 106.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.80 and its 200 day moving average is $166.77. The company has a market cap of $427.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $148.51 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.