Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.220-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.540 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $77.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.19.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

