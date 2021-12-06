Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Invests $477,000 in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 134,234 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned 0.61% of Volt Information Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,961 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Volt Information Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Volt Information Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOLT opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $60.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Volt Information Sciences had a positive return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $217.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

